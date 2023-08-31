MRP Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,247,000 after buying an additional 52,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after buying an additional 523,061 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,463,000 after buying an additional 336,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,442,000 after buying an additional 35,373 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,170,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,580,000 after buying an additional 37,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

EPR Properties stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.78. 575,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,663. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23. EPR Properties has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $47.71.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. Bank of America cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $223,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,873.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

