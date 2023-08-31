MRP Capital Investments LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 133.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,342 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for about 1.2% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 370,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,512,000 after acquiring an additional 48,369 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000.

BHP Group Stock Down 0.5 %

BHP stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,152,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,406. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $60.11. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,565.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

