MRP Capital Investments LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.4% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after purchasing an additional 585,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,638,916,000 after acquiring an additional 925,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,191,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,865,678,000 after acquiring an additional 756,274 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $330.30. 2,910,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842,523. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.83 and a 200 day moving average of $303.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.18.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

