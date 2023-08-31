MRP Capital Investments LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MRP Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.1% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,074,000 after buying an additional 281,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,610,000 after buying an additional 49,199 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 121,868 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,716,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078,055. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.18 and a 200-day moving average of $180.39. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

