MRP Capital Investments LLC Has $197,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,195 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,650,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,983. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.19. The company has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Piper Sandler lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

