MRP Capital Investments LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Amgen by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.75.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $256.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,064,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,552. The firm has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.05. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

