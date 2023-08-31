MRP Capital Investments LLC Has $3.10 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for 3.4% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $60.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,422,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,029. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average is $66.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.32.

View Our Latest Report on Fortinet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,429,412 over the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.