MRP Capital Investments LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

MRP Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,275 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.88. The stock had a trading volume of 810,608 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

