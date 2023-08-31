MRP Capital Investments LLC Has $745,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,722,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,286 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,891,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 451.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,573,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,069 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,965,841 shares of company stock worth $219,485,757 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.24. 6,890,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,175,137. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.36.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

