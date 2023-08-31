MRP Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,925 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 38.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 51,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.8% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 27.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 335,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,960,000 after acquiring an additional 73,063 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 20.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,467,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,906,000 after acquiring an additional 252,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 111.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,015,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,210,000 after acquiring an additional 535,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,070 shares of company stock worth $5,311,785 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,877,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.52 and a 200 day moving average of $134.06. The company has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.57.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

