MRP Capital Investments LLC Sells 411 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

MRP Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.9% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of UNH stock traded down $14.95 on Thursday, hitting $476.58. 4,920,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $577.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UNH

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.