MRP Capital Investments LLC Sells 7,550 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA)

MRP Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Atlanta Braves worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 10.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,236,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,362,000 after buying an additional 214,923 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 13.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 598,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after buying an additional 73,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after buying an additional 48,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 26.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 31,809 shares during the period. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlanta Braves news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atlanta Braves news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $33,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATRA stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.84. The company had a trading volume of 61,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.87. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $54.94.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlanta Braves



Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

