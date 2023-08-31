MRP Capital Investments LLC Sells 90 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.11. 1,264,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,955. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $102.86 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.07. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

