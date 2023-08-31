MRP Capital Investments LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000. Coca-Cola FEMSA comprises approximately 1.4% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 345.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 722,284 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,978,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at $20,364,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after buying an additional 176,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,964,000 after purchasing an additional 147,104 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KOF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of KOF stock traded down $4.21 on Thursday, hitting $84.74. The company had a trading volume of 175,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,619. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $91.23.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.