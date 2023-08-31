MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Trading 1.3% Higher

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €207.70 ($225.76) and last traded at €207.30 ($225.33). 73,926 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 178,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at €204.60 ($222.39).

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €218.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €225.70.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

