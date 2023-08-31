Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.18

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.18 and last traded at $39.08, with a volume of 24091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.58.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.21). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

