MustGrow Biologics (OTC:MGROF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

MustGrow Biologics Corp. (OTC:MGROF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.20. 1,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

MustGrow Biologics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.75.

MustGrow Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MustGrow Biologics Corp., an agricultural biotech company, focuses on development and commercialization of natural biopesticides, biofumigants, and bioherbicides derived from mustard seed. It provides preplant soil biofumigation, a technology to treat soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, including fruit, vegetables, and other crops; and TerraMG, a mustard-derived soil biopesticide technology for use as a preplant soil biopesticide for soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, such as fruits & vegetables, bananas, canola, and pulses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MustGrow Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MustGrow Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.