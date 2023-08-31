Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Director Yvette Dapremont Bright Acquires 1,000 Shares

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) Director Yvette Dapremont Bright bought 1,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $18,690.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,427 shares in the company, valued at $288,330.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:MYE opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $694.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.40. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Myers Industries had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $208.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.80 million. Research analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 39,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Myers Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Myers Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

