Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

NSSC stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.10. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $41.25.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,191,000 after purchasing an additional 76,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,905,000 after purchasing an additional 136,140 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 721,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after buying an additional 638,478 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,063,000 after buying an additional 516,575 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Articles

