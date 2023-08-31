Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 19.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.90 million, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NSSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Napco Security Technologies

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.