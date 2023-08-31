Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.
Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance
NSSC stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $911.90 million, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.10.
Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 6.74%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NSSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.
About Napco Security Technologies
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
