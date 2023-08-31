Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,514 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Nasdaq by 4,336.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,080,000 after acquiring an additional 654,518 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.79. 518,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,624. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $148,497.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $148,497.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $740,540. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

