Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Director Brian S. Genson Sells 2,000 Shares

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $146,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nathan’s Famous Price Performance

NATH stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $72.71. 3,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,116. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $296.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.71.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 48.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 18.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 170.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nathan’s Famous in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

