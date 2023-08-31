National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Announces $1.02 Quarterly Dividend

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$96.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.16 and a 1-year high of C$104.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$100.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$99.34.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.40 by C($0.02). National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of C$2.48 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 10.0772317 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$105.71.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

