National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$107.00 Price Target at Cormark

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$109.00 to C$107.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$104.96.

Shares of TSE NA traded down C$1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$94.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,171. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$82.16 and a one year high of C$104.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$100.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$99.34. The stock has a market cap of C$32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.40 by C($0.02). National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of C$2.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 10.0772317 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

