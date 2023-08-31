National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Cut to C$108.00 by Analysts at CSFB

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$112.00 to C$108.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$104.96.
National Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.7 %
National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$2.48 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 34.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 10.0772317 earnings per share for the current year.
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
