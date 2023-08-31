National Pension Service Has $63.35 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

National Pension Service decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,613 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Newmont worth $63,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 177.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Newmont Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $39.76 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.35.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

