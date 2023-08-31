National Pension Service Has $67.53 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,448 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 149,295 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $67,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,595 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 873,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 892,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,703,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on LNG shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

LNG stock opened at $164.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.