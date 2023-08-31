National Pension Service Has $77 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 746,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 277,470 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.22% of Ross Stores worth $76,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. CX Institutional boosted its position in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,866,163.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,866,163.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,441. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

ROST stock opened at $121.65 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $122.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. SpectralCast reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

