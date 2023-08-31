National Pension Service Sells 8,368 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

National Pension Service reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of Dollar General worth $78,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 33.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9,569.9% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 32,155 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $157.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.42. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

