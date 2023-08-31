National Pension Service Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

National Pension Service decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215,919 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $78,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EMR opened at $98.29 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.82.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

