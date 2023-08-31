Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) COO Daniel M. Kinzer Sells 58,605 Shares of Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 58,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $487,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,614,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,390,493.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NVTS stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.37. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $11.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 100.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,140,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.20 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

