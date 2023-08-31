nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.0-478.5, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $476.88 million. nCino also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.38-$0.41 EPS.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96. nCino has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of nCino from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.15.

Insider Activity at nCino

In other nCino news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 84,615 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $2,634,064.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,340,476 shares in the company, valued at $41,729,017.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 84,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $2,634,064.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,340,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,729,017.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $208,516.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 392,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,801,596.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,121. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in nCino by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in nCino by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Further Reading

