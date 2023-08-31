nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT Raised to $34.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of nCino from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

NCNO traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.95. 619,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,891. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. nCino has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $38.39.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $28,138.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean Desmond sold 2,514 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $77,028.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $28,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,121 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in nCino by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

