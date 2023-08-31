nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.00 million-$121.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $121.44 million. nCino also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.38-$0.41 EPS.

nCino Stock Performance

NCNO stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 0.41. nCino has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. 888 restated a reiterates rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of nCino from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of nCino from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $28,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,291 shares in the company, valued at $680,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $28,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,291 shares in the company, valued at $680,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,385 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $345,959.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,140,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,430,443.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,737 shares of company stock worth $7,962,121 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in nCino in the second quarter valued at $1,070,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

