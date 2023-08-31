nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.00 million-$121.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $121.44 million. nCino also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.38-$0.41 EPS.

nCino Stock Performance

NCNO stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 0.41. nCino has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCNO. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of nCino from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on nCino from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on nCino

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $28,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $28,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $345,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,430,443.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,121. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 1,404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 470,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 439,419 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.