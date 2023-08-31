Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ZUO. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.22. 126,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,824. Zuora has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 69.47% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $136,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 9,711 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $98,081.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $470,599.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $136,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $69,427.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,401 shares of company stock worth $1,503,452. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,895,000 after buying an additional 546,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,030,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,005,000 after purchasing an additional 343,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,302,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,109,000 after purchasing an additional 267,641 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,144,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,433,000 after buying an additional 34,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,641,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after buying an additional 467,201 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

