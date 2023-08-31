NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CAO Sells $691,676.70 in Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $76.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $80.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.96 and a 200-day moving average of $69.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in NetApp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

