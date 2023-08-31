Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,811 shares of company stock valued at $46,792,773 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $431.60. 1,708,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,078,349. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $430.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.