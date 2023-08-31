Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 703,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.09% of Newmont worth $34,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,657 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,334,000 after purchasing an additional 541,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,560,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,260 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,718,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,500,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,331. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of -41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $60.08.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

