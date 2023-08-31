Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXYGet Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.92. Approximately 1,170 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nexi in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

