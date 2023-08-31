NextEd Group Limited (ASX:NXD) Insider Acquires A$38,650.00 in Stock

NextEd Group Limited (ASX:NXD – Get Free Report) insider Catherine (Cass) O’Connor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.77 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,650.00 ($24,935.48).

Nexted Group Limited provides educational services in Australia, Europe, and South America. It operates through four segments: Technology & Design, Greenwich, Go Study, and Sero/Celtic/CTI. The Technology & Design segment offers face-to-face and online courses in information technology, digital design, interactive multimedia, computer coding, digital marketing, games and apps programming, and interior design.

