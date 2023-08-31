NN Group Announces Dividend of $0.47 (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.4667 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

NN Group Stock Performance

NNGRY opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. NN Group has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 26.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NNGRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.92.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and corporate life products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

