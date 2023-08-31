Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 48,263 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,263 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR stock opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.32. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $54.64 and a 1 year high of $90.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 15.52%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

