Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 20,486 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 409,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,486 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UDR were worth $16,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UDR by 6,400.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 117.1% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 476.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR stock opened at $40.26 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $48.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.03.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

