Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 7,141 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 933,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $15,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,249,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,923 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,577,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,077,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,202 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.57. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $19.42.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.