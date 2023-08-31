Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $15.13 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $15,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,071,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,947,000 after acquiring an additional 774,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,371,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 110.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,342,000 after acquiring an additional 658,130 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $273.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.28. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $274.47.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

