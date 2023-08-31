Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.92% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $11,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 51,510.5% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $75.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.87. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

