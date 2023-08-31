Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $17,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,046,000 after buying an additional 1,888,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 571.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,598 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $4,513,612. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MPC opened at $143.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.01 and its 200 day moving average is $123.92. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $89.40 and a 12-month high of $149.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.