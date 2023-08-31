Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 224 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $17,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 771.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $362,129,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Biogen by 726.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,530,000 after buying an additional 1,093,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 44.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,279,000 after buying an additional 541,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Biogen by 56.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,108,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,159,000 after buying an additional 398,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.70.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $267.18 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

